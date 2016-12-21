> calcio > lega pro > gol highlights

Lega Pro: gol e highlights girone per girone. Video

GIRONE A

Venerdì 23 dicembre

ore 14.30: Alessandria-Pro Piacenza

ore 14.30: Como-Arezzo

ore 14.30: Olbia-Renate

ore 14.30: Pistoiese-Lupa Roma

ore 14.30: Racing Roma-Livorno

ore 16.30: Carrarese-Giana Erminio

ore 16.30: Cremonese-Viterbese

ore 16.30: Piacenza-Lucchese

ore 20.30: Robur Siena-Pontedera

ore 20.30: Tuttocuoio-Prato
 
GIRONE B

Venerdì 23 dicembre

ore 14.30: Fano-Sudtirol

ore 14.30: Gubbio-Pordenone

ore 14.30: Maceratese-Albinoleffe

ore 14.30: Padova-Sambenedettese

ore 14.30: Teramo-Lumezzane

ore 16.30: Forlì-Venezia

ore 18.30: FeralpiSalò-Santarcangelo

ore 18.30: Mantova-Ancona

ore 18.30: Parma-Modena

ore 18.30: Reggiana-Bassano Virtus

GIRONE C

Giovedì 22 dicembre

ore 14.30: Cosenza-Catanzaro

ore 14.30: Reggina-Unicusano Fondi

ore 14.30: Siracusa-Messina

ore 14.30: Vibonese-Akragas

ore 14.30: Virtus Francavilla-Paganese

ore 16.30: Fidelis Andria-Foggia

ore 16.30: Lecce-Monopoli

ore 18.30: Casertana-Melfi

ore 18.30: Juve Stabia-Catania

ore 20.45: Matera-Taranto

 

