Beckham bacia la figlia: ai fan lo scatto non piace

The moments I share with my children are incredibly special. Whether that's laughing together when they tell me things about their day on the drive home from school, reading one of their favourite books to them at bedtime or spending time together on holiday. Through my work with UNICEF I've met so many inspiring dads around the world. Dads who want to ensure their children have the best start in life and will do anything to give them the support and love they need even when faced with huge challenges. Join me in supporting @unicef and share your super dad moment in a photo or video this Father's Day using #EarlyMomentsMatter

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:27am PDT