Beckham bacia la figlia: ai fan lo scatto non piace
Critiche per il bacio sulle labbra, ma lui risponde: 'Lo faccio con tutti i miei figli'
Ha diviso i fan lo scatto postato da David Beckam in cui, durante un safari fotografio con la famiglia, ha dato un bacio sulle labbra alla sua figlia più piccola, Harper Seven. Il campione ha avuto però modo di difendere il suo gesto durante un'intervista su Facebook
Sono stato criticato perché l'altro giorno ho baciato mia figlia sulle labbra. Ma io bacio tutti i miei figli sulle labbra... Brooklyn forse no. Brooklyn ha 18 anni e potrebbe trovarlo un po' strano
Ma io sono molto affettuoso con i ragazzi. Io e Victoria siamo cresciuti così e ora facciamo lo stesso con i nostri figli. Vogliamo dimostrare ai nostri bambini che li amiamo, li proteggiamo, ci prendiamo cura di loro e, si sa, siamo anche molto affettuosi
The moments I share with my children are incredibly special. Whether that's laughing together when they tell me things about their day on the drive home from school, reading one of their favourite books to them at bedtime or spending time together on holiday. Through my work with UNICEF I've met so many inspiring dads around the world. Dads who want to ensure their children have the best start in life and will do anything to give them the support and love they need even when faced with huge challenges. Join me in supporting @unicef and share your super dad moment in a photo or video this Father's Day using #EarlyMomentsMatter
Beckham ha quindi parlato del rapporto che ha con i suoi figli: è molto orgoglioso della carriera di fotografo intrapresa dal primogenito Brooklyn, Romeo, 14 anni, ama il tennis, mentre Cruz, 12, è appassionato di canto e chitarra.
Non molto tempo fa è venuta da me e mi ha detto: "Papà, forse mi piacerebbe giocare a calcio"