> calcio

Mercoledì, 5 Luglio 2017 - 08:55

Beckham bacia la figlia: ai fan lo scatto non piace

David Beckham - Instagram

Critiche per il bacio sulle labbra, ma lui risponde: 'Lo faccio con tutti i miei figli'

Primo tatuaggio per Beckham Jr

Beckham sfigurato per Guy Ritchie




Ha diviso i fan lo scatto postato da David Beckam in cui, durante un safari fotografio con la famiglia, ha dato un bacio sulle labbra alla sua figlia più piccola, Harper Seven. Il campione ha avuto però modo di difendere il suo gesto durante un'intervista su Facebook

Sono stato criticato perché l'altro giorno ho baciato mia figlia sulle labbra. Ma io bacio tutti i miei figli sulle labbra... Brooklyn forse no. Brooklyn ha 18 anni e potrebbe trovarlo un po' strano

 

Kiss for Daddy ❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Ma io sono molto affettuoso con i ragazzi. Io e Victoria siamo cresciuti così e ora facciamo lo stesso con i nostri figli. Vogliamo dimostrare ai nostri bambini che li amiamo, li proteggiamo, ci prendiamo cura di loro e, si sa, siamo anche molto affettuosi

Beckham ha quindi parlato del rapporto che ha con i suoi figli: è molto orgoglioso della carriera di fotografo intrapresa dal primogenito Brooklyn, Romeo, 14 anni, ama il tennis, mentre Cruz, 12, è appassionato di canto e chitarra.

Harper, l'unica figlia femmina, prende lezioni di danza classica ma potrebbe anche seguire le sue orme:

Non molto tempo fa è venuta da me e mi ha detto: "Papà, forse mi piacerebbe giocare a calcio"

 

sunset 🔥 @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Segnalazioni e commenti
Pietro Sala
Datasport.it
loSpettacolo.it - la tua guida tv
Segnalazioni e Consigli

Scrivi alla redazione

di Datasport